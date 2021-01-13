$644.50 Million in Sales Expected for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) This Quarter

Analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to post sales of $644.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $644.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $645.00 million. ChampionX reported sales of $247.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The company had revenue of $633.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.55 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CHX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ChampionX in a report on Monday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ChampionX by 19.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ChampionX by 305.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

CHX stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. 1,063,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,320. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

