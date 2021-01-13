$617.84 Million in Sales Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce sales of $617.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $620.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $615.33 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $579.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

