600 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $100.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.46.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

