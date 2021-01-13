56,910 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Acquired by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000. Morgan Stanley makes up about 2.4% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $19,754,000. BP PLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 342,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 227,532 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,682,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,971,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $77.17.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

