5,500 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Generac by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Generac by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $259.05 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $263.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.44.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,254. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.