5,103 Shares in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in MYR Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,533 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $285,613.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,801,794.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 19,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $953,563.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 221,802 shares in the company, valued at $10,761,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,732 shares of company stock worth $2,471,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MYRG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MYR Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

MYRG stock opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $64.79.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $607.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.59 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.