$49.03 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to announce sales of $49.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.50 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $53.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $213.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.82 million to $215.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $232.78 million, with estimates ranging from $230.93 million to $233.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.

FC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of Franklin Covey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $92,135.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,615 shares in the company, valued at $466,105.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 543.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 459.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $346.00 million, a P/E ratio of -36.28, a PEG ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $35.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

