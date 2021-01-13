450 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 88.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 754,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $78,455,000 after buying an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 405,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,146,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $117.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

