$45.64 Million in Sales Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to post sales of $45.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.97 million and the highest is $47.30 million. Camden National reported sales of $44.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year sales of $183.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.98 million to $185.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $173.87 million, with estimates ranging from $163.43 million to $184.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $47.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Camden National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Camden National stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.57. 552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,746. The company has a market cap of $575.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Camden National has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $48.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 286,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.5% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 172,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 8.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

