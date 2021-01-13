$4.93 Billion in Sales Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to post sales of $4.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $5.24 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $8.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $18.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.63 billion to $19.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.00 billion to $29.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,080 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,302,000 after acquiring an additional 151,859 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142,130 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $166,961,000 after acquiring an additional 159,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.42. 12,994,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,709,718. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.96, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.61.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

