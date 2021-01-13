3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives $172.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,946,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,392. The company has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.42 and its 200-day moving average is $165.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

