3,700 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,765,430,000 after purchasing an additional 136,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,229,000 after acquiring an additional 318,237 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,052,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,494,000 after purchasing an additional 62,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded S&P Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.71.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $315.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.