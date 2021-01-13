$362.47 Million in Sales Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will report $362.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $359.49 million and the highest is $365.44 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $399.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $362.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of NYSE:NS traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 468,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,159. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,857,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,523,000 after acquiring an additional 46,122 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,599,000. 48.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

