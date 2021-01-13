355,097 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Purchased by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 355,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,610,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.7% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 114,550 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 515,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 113,835 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.55. 1,769,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,668. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.