3,000 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $1,333,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

