2,970 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 513.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $764,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,861,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $92.92.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

