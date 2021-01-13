287,829 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 287,829 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,453,839 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 866,116 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,409,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $178,437,000 after purchasing an additional 245,620 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $149,451,000 after buying an additional 2,145,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after buying an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.24.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $31.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.30 and a beta of 2.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

