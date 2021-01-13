$25.54 Million in Sales Expected for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to post sales of $25.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.50 million and the highest is $25.57 million. AXT reported sales of $18.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $93.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.80 million to $93.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $108.24 million, with estimates ranging from $105.79 million to $109.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AXT.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.13 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

AXTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.84.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. AXT has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $478.67 million, a P/E ratio of -386.20 and a beta of 2.29.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 350,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,900.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,290 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of AXT by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.