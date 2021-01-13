$25.46 Million in Sales Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will report sales of $25.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.61 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $54.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.13 million to $58.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $233.65 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $269.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.04) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHVN. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded up $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,519. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $2,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $295,642.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,585,181 shares in the company, valued at $203,919,077.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,177. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

