$25.46 Million in Sales Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will report sales of $25.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.61 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $54.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.13 million to $58.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $233.65 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $269.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.04) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHVN. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded up $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,519. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $2,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $295,642.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,585,181 shares in the company, valued at $203,919,077.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,177. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.