24,216 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Purchased by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,075,000 after acquiring an additional 47,398 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 260,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA RPG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.89. The company had a trading volume of 92,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,281. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.27 and a 1-year high of $169.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.34 and a 200 day moving average of $146.02.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

