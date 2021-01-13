230,983 Shares in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Acquired by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 230,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,649,000. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XNTK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XNTK traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $147.38. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,387. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.00.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

