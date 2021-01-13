228,270 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 228,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,978,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.1% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

IJR traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.86. 4,344,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,234,167. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $99.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

