$212.10 Million in Sales Expected for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will announce $212.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $223.19 million. National Energy Services Reunited reported sales of $185.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year sales of $833.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $822.00 million to $844.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $978.02 million, with estimates ranging from $966.50 million to $989.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $218.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.32 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NESR. BidaskClub upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

National Energy Services Reunited stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.58. 230,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,429. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $922.00 million, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 9.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,497,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,066,000 after purchasing an additional 308,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,830,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,474,000 after buying an additional 653,905 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 594,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 127,667 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,865,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 207,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 61,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

