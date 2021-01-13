$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to post $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the lowest is $2.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $8.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.75.

RS traded up $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.21. 420,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,498. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $135.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,519.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $425,052.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,013 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.7% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

