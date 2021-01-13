$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will report sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. American Tower posted sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $7.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Tower.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,499,618,000 after buying an additional 1,636,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 73.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,316 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,036,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 103.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,257,000 after purchasing an additional 695,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 574.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,606,000 after purchasing an additional 594,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,465,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,963. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.91. American Tower has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.