1,844 Shares in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,713,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $119.03 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $119.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.62.

