$171.35 Million in Sales Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will announce sales of $171.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.79 million and the lowest is $170.00 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $164.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $553.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $551.91 million to $555.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $567.45 million, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $580.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on DDD shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3D Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In related news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Insiders sold 34,479 shares of company stock valued at $317,161 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 12.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,136 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 29,136 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,098 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,187 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,482 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DDD traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 212,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,472,844. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.96.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

