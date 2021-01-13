16,758 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Bought by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,758 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,000. Teladoc Health accounts for about 1.2% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,306,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,596 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $441,283,000 after buying an additional 1,880,057 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 936.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,885,000 after acquiring an additional 933,432 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,502,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 495,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $108,556,000 after acquiring an additional 189,793 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,069 shares in the company, valued at $215,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,423 shares of company stock worth $14,323,047 in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.25.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.97. The stock had a trading volume of 38,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,995. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of -178.38 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.63 and a 12 month high of $253.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.