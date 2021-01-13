16,587 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Acquired by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPAB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,398. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $31.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.