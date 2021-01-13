$16.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will announce $16.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.38 billion and the lowest is $16.11 billion. Raytheon Technologies reported sales of $19.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $64.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.64 billion to $64.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $67.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.41 billion to $69.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

RTX stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.52. 5,352,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,671,780. The stock has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.65.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.