15,379 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 445,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,717,000 after buying an additional 119,331 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.54.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.46. 707,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,608,342. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $111.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $409,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,348,287 shares of company stock worth $64,923,383 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

