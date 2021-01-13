$150.05 Million in Sales Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will post $150.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the highest is $150.10 million. Photronics reported sales of $159.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year sales of $650.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $651.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $705.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Photronics had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Photronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $767.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $36,087.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 130,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,531.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 42,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $468,243.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,988.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $797,092. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,864,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,256,000 after acquiring an additional 333,535 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 44.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 494,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 151,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 2.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 534,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 166,059 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,483,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,777,000 after buying an additional 43,227 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

