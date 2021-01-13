$130.40 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to post sales of $130.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.00 million and the highest is $130.80 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $184.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $574.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.59 million to $593.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $708.82 million, with estimates ranging from $648.15 million to $812.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mesa Air Group.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.95 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was down 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MESA. BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.21.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $229.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.13. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

In other news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 5,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,940.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 20,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $137,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock worth $278,187 in the last quarter. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,749,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 36,272 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,136,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 300,611 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 333,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.