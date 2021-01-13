$129.27 Million in Sales Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will announce sales of $129.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.00 million and the lowest is $127.80 million. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $113.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $444.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $443.00 million to $445.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $503.23 million, with estimates ranging from $495.00 million to $511.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of VECO opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.22. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

