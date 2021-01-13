1,246 Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Acquired by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPIN. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 67,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. DWM Financial Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. DWM Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 213,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF stock opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $53.57. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $60.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.