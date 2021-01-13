11,785 Shares in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Bought by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,785 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Shares of VRTS traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.60. The stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,749. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.88. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $239.99.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $137.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.80.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.