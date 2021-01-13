11,609 Shares in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 41,069 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $71.81.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

