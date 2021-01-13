115,844 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) Bought by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 115,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.8% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $61.93. 84,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,612,046. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.14. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $62.83.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.