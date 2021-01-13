$110.85 Million in Sales Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will post sales of $110.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.70 million to $111.00 million. BancFirst reported sales of $109.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $440.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $440.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $433.55 million, with estimates ranging from $428.40 million to $438.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.05 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BANF. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub lowered BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BancFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other BancFirst news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $143,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,426,100 over the last 90 days. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 78.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,644,000 after acquiring an additional 303,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 34.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 164,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 8.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 146.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 133,955 shares in the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BANF stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $65.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.