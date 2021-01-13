10,001 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Bought by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,990,837 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80.

