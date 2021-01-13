$1.62 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will report sales of $1.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of $4.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $8.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $8.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.55 million, with estimates ranging from $13.46 million to $30.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

SLGL traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,235. The firm has a market cap of $219.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.45. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.