$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will post sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $6.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Argus raised their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.99. 1,313,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,379. KLA has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $296.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Motco boosted its position in shares of KLA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

