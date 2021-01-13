$1.40 EPS Expected for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers’ earnings. Rogers reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $201.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROG shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $173.52 on Friday. Rogers has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $184.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.82 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.52.

In other Rogers news, VP Benjamin Mcneil Buckley sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $32,433.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,509,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,781 shares of company stock worth $3,932,807 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Rogers in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers in the second quarter worth about $226,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

