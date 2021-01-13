$0.79 EPS Expected for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. First Interstate BancSystem reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $77,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,499.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,807 shares of company stock worth $4,349,221. 21.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.13. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $43.95.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

