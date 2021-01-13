-$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Progenity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.73). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year earnings of ($5.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($4.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($2.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Progenity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Progenity from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Harry Stylli purchased 152,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,616,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L purchased 4,128,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $13,499,998.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,365,215 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,949.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the third quarter worth $133,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the third quarter worth $286,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progenity by 166.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 100,103 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the third quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG opened at $6.04 on Friday. Progenity has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

