$0.67 EPS Expected for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.71. Maxim Integrated Products posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.14 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Shares of MXIM opened at $95.82 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $28,214.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 129,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,773,000 after buying an additional 692,591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

