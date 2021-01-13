$0.63 EPS Expected for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) This Quarter

Analysts expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. FLIR Systems reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FLIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.13. 198,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,747,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 1.51. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

