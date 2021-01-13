-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.49). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.99). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $607,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 768,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,468. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

