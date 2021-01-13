$0.32 EPS Expected for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sprott’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sprott.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Sprott had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on SII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprott from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE SII opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83. Sprott has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $748.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott by 3.4% in the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sprott by 110.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Sprott by 14,869.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sprott by 42.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott by 69.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

