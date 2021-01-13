$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Gap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.38. The Gap reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Gap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Gap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.26.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $444,665.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,058.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Gap by 26.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Gap by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in The Gap by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Gap by 32,207.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,867,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Gap by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 121,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPS traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. 550,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,072,536. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.55.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

